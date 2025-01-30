Manchester City star releases public statement, slamming employers for affecting 'mental wellbeing'

Manchester City Women star Chloe Kelly has seen her request to leave the club this month turned down.

Kelly, 27, has featured sporadically for the Sky Blues this term and thus her interest to join another side in the WSL to gain further game time has increased. But Gareth Taylor's side has now refused her pleas to leave City creating an unstable scenario.

It is thought rivals Manchester United Women have expressed their own desires to sign the England international but given their close rivalry with City this season, it appears as if a block has been placed on that move.

Chloe Kelly releases statement SLAMMING Manchester City for not letting her move this month

Chloe Kelly famously scored the winner in England's Euro 2022 final victory over Germany (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Kelly, who hopes to play for England again at this summer's Women's European Championships, set to be held in Switzerland, has taken to social media over the past 24 hours to share her discontent.

It appears as if a move to the red side of Manchester has been blocked simply because of how tight it is between the two sides when it comes to finishing in the top three places in the WSL. The Red Devils beat City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium a few weeks ago as Ella Toone scored a hat-trick.

Kelly has been forced to watch on the sidelines for the majority of this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly posted on Instagram saying: "A message from me. For a long time, I've tried to work through professional challenges privately, not commenting publicly, but with my situation increasingly being debated in the public domain, I feel it's time to be open and transparent, and you heard it from my perspective.

"A key lesson I have learned in my life is that, while I can't control someone's negative behaviour towards me, I can control how long I am prepared to tolerate it.

"From day one, I've felt so much love from my team-mates and the fans. With my contract expiring in June, I've accepted my future is not at this club beyond then. With the Euros fast approaching, this summer is a huge one and I want to be in a position to give it my best shot to represent my country," she added. "Something which has always filled me with such pride and it is a true honour to do so.

"However, to be dictated whom I can and can't join with only four months left of the football season is having a huge impact on not only my career but my mental wellbeing. The situation has dragged on for too long, it's disappointing and not right.

"I'm at a pivotal point in my life and my career is so important to me, and [it] is very disappointing that the sport we love can make you feel this way, especially after there's been so much growth in our sport.

"This is why I'm posting this, because I want to make you all aware that we as players dedicate our lives to our sport and our clubs but our dreams can be crushed while we live in silence.

"I am human and I have and will give everything to the game that I love. Ultimately, I just want to be happy again."

In FourFourTwo's view, Kelly's statement often highlights a key facet of the game that we often forget, which also happens in the women's game, as well as the men's.

Female footballers are known to be paid much less than the men and it is only right that Kelly is handed the best chance to help represent her nation once again this summer.