Manchester City still haven't scored in five visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manchester City are still without a goal in five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side were beaten by a Harry Kane goal in the Premier League clash in north London on Sunday as the England captain became Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 267 strikes for Spurs.

It was City's fifth defeat in a row since Tottenham moved into their new stadium in 2019.

Four of those losses have come in the Premier League, while the other meeting was in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2019.

And City have not even managed to score in those games, despite registering 84 shots across the five fixtures. Of those 84 shots, 22 have been on target.

In Sunday's game, City had 64% possession and 14 shots, but only four of those were on target.

Striker Erling Haaland, who has 31 goals already this season, did not have a single shot across the 90 minutes. That has not happened since September 2020.

Guardiola's side remain five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, having played one more match than the Gunners.