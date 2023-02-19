Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is now worth €1 billion, his agent claims

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is now worth €1 billion, his agent has claimed.

Haaland moved to City in the summer from Borussia Dortmund and has scored an amazing 31 goals in 32 games for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Norwegian is still only 22 years old and is expected to get even better in the coming seasons, although not many clubs would be able to afford him if he were up for sale.

"Erling Haaland is worth €1 billion," his agent Rafaela Pimienta told Telefoot. "That's not a guess, I'm sure of it.

"They might say I'm being ridiculous, that a club is not going to pay a billion, but his age, his quality, his progression and the way he behaves is why I talk about a billion. The future is unknown but it's coming."

Pimienta was also asked about another one of her clients, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, and said: "It's impossible to imagine Verratti anywhere else. Never. He just loves PSG."