Manchester City transfer news: Barcelona offer contract to club legend Sergio Aguero

Barcelona have reportedly offered a contract to Sergio Aguero as the striker enters the final few months of his Manchester City deal.

The Argentina international has a deal at the Etihad Stadium until June 30, and there has been little in the way of discussions over an extension.

Aguero has been at City since 2011, since when he has won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and an FA Cup.

He is also the club’s all-time leading scorer with 256 goals in 382 appearances in all competitions.

However, Aguero has found game time hard to come by throughout the current campaign.

Injury and illness have restricted his involvement, but Pep Guardiola has continued to favour other options since Aguero’s return to fitness.

The 32-year-old has made just three Premier League starts in 2020/21, as speculation about his future mounts.

According to Tycsports , Barcelona have offered a deal to Aguero ahead of a potential summer switch.

The Argentine has been free to hold discussions with non-English clubs since January 1.

And the Spanish outlet reports that Barcelona want to bring Aguero to the Camp Nou, partly to help them keep hold of Lionel Messi.

Messi is also out of contract in June and has been linked with a move to City, but he could stay put if his Argentina team-mate moves to Catalonia.

Ahead of City’s 5-2 victory over Southampton on Wednesday, Guardiola said Aguero’s performances would decide whether or not he is offered a new deal.

"For the human being, as a person, as what is, even as a player, of course," the City boss said.

"But we have to see what happens at the end of the season. We cannot forget how long he was out. Now we start to get him better. I know he needs minutes to get to his best condition but we are not maybe in the moment that you can give minutes [for the sake of giving] minutes.

"So we are going to speak, I think the club will speak with his agent and know the situation, and we are going to talk at the end of the season, like with Fernandinho, for example, it's the same situation.

“We're going to see. Now it's coming the best two or three months, and we are going to decide not just him, players on contracts maybe will leave, maybe will loan, maybe players from the academy will come up, maybe we are going to buy players - I don't know how many.

"So we are going to decide at the end of the season. Now, honestly, I could tell you an answer that I would like, because I don't know what is going to happen.

“Because in my mind right now, far away is thinking what is going to happen next season, or to project where the players are going to be next season.”

