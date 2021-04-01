Manchester City transfer news: Club still eyeing Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland - report

Manchester City are still pursuing Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Premier League leaders confirmed earlier this week that Sergio Aguero will depart the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on the lookout for a new striker, with Haaland said to be at the top of their wishlist.

And City are still thought to be tracking Messi, whose own contract at Barcelona runs out in June.

Recent reports suggested they were set to cool their interest in the Argentina international, who has yet to make a decision on his future.

But according to The Sun , Messi remains a key target as City look to strengthen their squad ahead of Guardiola’s sixth season at the helm.

The Barcelona legend has not ruled out a move to the Eithad Stadium either, and City will be buoyed by the fact Messi has yet to sign a new deal in Catalonia.

Barcelona had hoped to tie their greatest ever player down to a new contract following last month’s presidential election.

However, Joan Laporta - who won the race to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu on a permanent basis - has yet to make progress in that regard.

And Messi is still very much on Guardiola’s list of targets, with City hoping to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial woes.

The La Liga giants are reportedly seeking a £300m loan from an investment bank after suffering hugely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, City are in the race to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, with the Norway international expected to depart Signal Iduna Park this summer.

Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku are also admired by City, who may need to spend big to replace Aguero.

The report also mentions Jack Grealish as another player the soon-to-be Premier League champions could make a move for in the coming months.

