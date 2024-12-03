Manchester City join the race for the most wanted striker in world football: report

Manchester City’s unexpected slump will have the clubs higher-ups scrambling for a solution as they look to avoid a rare trophyless season. The Citizens, after a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, have now lost four successive Premier League matches and are seven games without a win in all competitions.

Much of the attention has been on City’s defensive vulnerabilities. With Ballon d’Or winner Rodri out for the season, the back four have been exposed all too often and Pep Guardiola’s side have shipped 19 goals in the seven-game winless run.

But there are apparently concerns at the other end of the pitch, too. With the January transfer window almost upon us, City have also been linked with a move for an in-demand striker.

Manchester City 'intensify' interest in Gyokeres

The Premier League champions want to sign prolific Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. “Manchester City have also intensified their efforts in recent days. Hugo Viana is currently pushing hard in the pursuit of Gyokeres,” he wrote on X.

City’s interest could mean a battle with Manchester United, who are also linked with Gyokeres. The 26-year-old, who has scored 23 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season, excelled under new United boss Ruben Amorim at Sporting.

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres

It is unsurprising, then, that Amorim wants to take Gyokeres with him to Old Trafford. But the Red Devils will, according to Plettenberg, have to sell players to raise funds for the striker, who has a release clause of €100 million.

United have reportedly begun “initial concrete talks” with Sporting over a deal for the striker, with a view to a summer signing. Such a major transfer is not expected to be viable in the January window.

It is unclear whether or not City have also opened talks with Sporting, and there is some scepticism about the need for a new striker, given Erling Haaland’s exceptional scoring rate since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

City may want more competition in attacking areas following Julian Alvarez’s departure to Atletico Madrid in the summer. Such an expensive signing, though, would surely not be realistic for a player brought in to play second fiddle.

Guardiola’s side could be looking to rebuild their attack and take a different approach, amid reports of big changes in 2025. And the addition of Gyokeres would certainly mean even more firepower.

In FFT’s view, Gyokeres to City still seems like a strange fit, purely because Haaland is such an indomitable presence up front. United, meanwhile, are in need of a proven goal scorer, and the Amorim link makes sense.