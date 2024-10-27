When does the January transfer window open for clubs in England?

Premier League clubs will already have one eye firmly focused on the January transfer window.

The new-year period is a busy one in terms of the footballing calendar, with clubs allowed to swap players both in and out across the opening month of the year.

Although often a much harder window to prepare for, signings could be vital and often present a chance for clubs in England to help bolster their squad heading into the latter stages of the campaign.

When does the 2025 January transfer window officially open?

Adam Wharton joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn during the January window in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The January transfer window officially reopens on the first day of the calendar year, January 1 2025.

Every club in all of England's top-four divisions are able to do business up to and including February 3.

Tottenham purchased defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leagues in France, Germany, Italy and Spain will also see their transfer windows end on the same day, with some minor exceptions for other popular European divisions including the Turkish SuperLig and the Saudi Pro League.

Premier League clubs have tended to be less active in January due to the time they have to prepare, with rivals perhaps often unwilling to make a deal, given the shorter timeframe allowed to locate a replacement.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

England international Adam Wharton was bought by Crystal Palace last February in perhaps the biggest transfer of the window.

Tottenham also spent £25m on defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa, given Ange Postecoglou's side had suffered injuries at the time to both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Why Ange Postecoglou Is The Perfect Fit At Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool currently lead the way so far in the Premier League and former defender Jamie Carragher recently told Sky Sports he believes the January window could be the perfect chance for them to really put a marker down in terms of their title hopes.

“They’re very much pushing [to win the Premier League title], as they were last season. We shouldn’t forget that,” Carragher said. “They haven’t reinforced. It’ll be really interesting to see if Liverpool do bring anyone in in January. They didn’t bring too much in in the summer.”