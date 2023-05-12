Manchester City will have to pay eye-watering £150m for 'the next Thierry Henry': report

Manchester City have been quoted with a price to sign 'the next Thierry Henry' – and it would shatter their transfer record.

The Citizens' 2021 move for Jack Grealish topped £100 million, breaking not just their own record – which had stood at around £60m prior to that – but the record for a Premier League transfer and an English player. The Premier League champions have previously held talks over Harry Kane (opens in new tab) for £120m, suggesting that they would pay such a price for a player they deemed to be worthy of that.

But in the pursuit of a new forward to complement Erling Haaland, the Eastlands outfit have been told that they may have to pay significantly more for a player they've been linked with in recent months.

Jack Grealish smashed the transfer record at Manchester City (Image credit: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Journalist Matteo Moretto (opens in new tab) of Relevo (opens in new tab) has tweeted (opens in new tab) that in extending the contract of Rafael Leao, AC Milan have bumped the release clause up from €150m to €175m, echoing reports from SportItalia (opens in new tab).

According to the Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab), City have had Leao on their radar of late, with his leggy dribbling style and ability to cut in from the left flank leading to comparisons with Thierry Henry (opens in new tab).

Though City are currently operating with more creative playmaker types out wide in Grealish and Bernardo Silva, Leao could be used in a similar way to Julian Alvarez in Guardiola's setup.

Chelsea were also linked with a move for the Portuguese, who has now committed his future to the Rossoneri. Portuguese outlet A Bola (opens in new tab) even claimed that the Blues were willing to pay an outstanding fee to Leao's former side Sporting when the forward essentially terminated his contract over the infamous training ground attack in 2018.

Rafael Leao has been on Premier League clubs' radars – but won't be moving any time soon (Image credit: Getty)

The 23-year-old missed the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against rivals, Inter Milan, this week but is hopeful of a return for the second.

Leao is valued to be worth €80m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

