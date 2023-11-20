Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in SPAT with Erling Haaland – which could lead to a high-profile sale to Real Madrid: report

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland have had a big fallout – with the Scandinavian superstar ready to quit the Etihad Stadium in the near future.

That's the incredible claim from one report, suggesting that Catalan genius Guardiola has upset his talismanic striker. With an apparent £175 million release clause in his contract touted at one stage, it's possible that the richest clubs on Earth could vie for Haaland's signature.

Journalist Eduardo Inda, via Bernabeu Digital, has revealed that Haaland's recent spat with Guardiola could jeopardise the Norwegian's Premier League career, with the insinuation that Real Madrid could pounce.

Could Erling Haaland leave Manchester City? (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They tell me from the player’s entourage that there has been a certain disagreement with Guardiola since before the Ballon d’Or gala,” Inda said. “Pep grandly praised Messi, saying that his worst season ‘Leo coincided with the best of Haaland.’

“[He] praised both of them, but he [used] that phrase and Haaland was not amused. There is a certain distance from the coach. The relationship is not in a good moment. What you have to say is that the Ballon d'Or has to go to your star and not Leo Messi.”

Ultimately, Messi won the Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, who finished second in the award's voting.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or ahead of Erling Haaland (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Guardiola, of course, managed Messi during his time at Barcelona, winning two Champions Leagues with the Argentine. He even tried to sign his former protege as recently as the summer of 2021.

Haaland is worth €180m according to Transfermarkt.

