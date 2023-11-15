Manchester City want world-class superstar who could become the fastest player in the Premier League: report
Manchester City have long been linked with a super speed merchant – and are now stepping up attempts to sign him once more
Manchester City are targeting a player who should he sign, could become the fastest player in the Premier League.
The champions already have Kyle Walker, who last term clocked up 37.31km/h in a sprint, to become the quickest player in the Premier League. Mykhaylo Mudryk and Brennan Johnson, came second and third respectively.
But with Pep Guardiola looking to add another dimension to his side – and introduce another speedster following the signing of Jeremy Doku – Manchester City could sign another player even quicker.
Spanish newspaper AS have published fresh reports that Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is wanted by Pep Guardiola, with the club still lacking a natural left-back.
Josko Gvardiol has featured there this season but with the Croatian naturally a central defender, there are questions over whether City could move for a better fit in that position. Davies has played there since the 2019/20 season, in which he won the treble with Bayern.
Guardiola, meanwhile, has often opted against natural left-backs during his time at City, using midfielders such as Oleksandr Zinchenko and right-backs such as Joao Cancelo in the position.
Davies is yet to decide where his future lies, according to the report, with Real Madrid also linked with a move for his signature.
The Canadian is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt.
