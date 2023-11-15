Manchester City want world-class superstar who could become the fastest player in the Premier League: report

Manchester City have long been linked with a super speed merchant – and are now stepping up attempts to sign him once more

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City at Red Bull Arena on October 04, 2023 in Leipzig, Germany.
(Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Manchester City are targeting a player who should he sign, could become the fastest player in the Premier League.

The champions already have Kyle Walker, who last term clocked up 37.31km/h in a sprint, to become the quickest player in the Premier League. Mykhaylo Mudryk and Brennan Johnson, came second and third respectively.

But with Pep Guardiola looking to add another dimension to his side – and introduce another speedster following the signing of Jeremy Doku – Manchester City could sign another player even quicker. 

Jeremy Doku of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham FC at Etihad Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Jeremy Doku is one of City's quickest players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish newspaper AS have published fresh reports that Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is wanted by Pep Guardiola, with the club still lacking a natural left-back.

Josko Gvardiol has featured there this season but with the Croatian naturally a central defender, there are questions over whether City could move for a better fit in that position. Davies has played there since the 2019/20 season, in which he won the treble with Bayern.

Guardiola, meanwhile, has often opted against natural left-backs during his time at City, using midfielders such as Oleksandr Zinchenko and right-backs such as Joao Cancelo in the position. 

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Muenchen looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on September 15, 2023 in Munich, Germany.

Alphonso Davies has long been linked to Manchester City (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Davies is yet to decide where his future lies, according to the report, with Real Madrid also linked with a move for his signature. 

The Canadian is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt

