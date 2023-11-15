Manchester City want world-class superstar who could become the fastest player in the Premier League: report

Manchester City are targeting a player who should he sign, could become the fastest player in the Premier League.

The champions already have Kyle Walker, who last term clocked up 37.31km/h in a sprint, to become the quickest player in the Premier League. Mykhaylo Mudryk and Brennan Johnson, came second and third respectively.

But with Pep Guardiola looking to add another dimension to his side – and introduce another speedster following the signing of Jeremy Doku – Manchester City could sign another player even quicker.

Jeremy Doku is one of City's quickest players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish newspaper AS have published fresh reports that Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is wanted by Pep Guardiola, with the club still lacking a natural left-back.

Josko Gvardiol has featured there this season but with the Croatian naturally a central defender, there are questions over whether City could move for a better fit in that position. Davies has played there since the 2019/20 season, in which he won the treble with Bayern.

Guardiola, meanwhile, has often opted against natural left-backs during his time at City, using midfielders such as Oleksandr Zinchenko and right-backs such as Joao Cancelo in the position.

Alphonso Davies has long been linked to Manchester City (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Davies is yet to decide where his future lies, according to the report, with Real Madrid also linked with a move for his signature.

The Canadian is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt.

