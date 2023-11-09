Manchester City ready to SELL Kevin De Bruyne, with shock Saudi Arabia move next summer on the cards: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester City icon Kevin De Bruyne is a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, who want the playmaker to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne during The FA Community Shield match between Manchester City against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 6, 2023 in London, England.
Manchester City could be about to sell Kevin De Bruyne next summer, with the Belgian about to call time on his Premier League career.

De Bruyne joined the club in 2015, a year before Pep Guardiola in a deal worth over £50 million – and has won every trophy on offer at the Etihad Stadium. Over the last eight years, he has won the Premier League five times and supplied the most league assists throughout the season three times, finishing on the Ballon d'Or podium last year. 

But now 32, Manchester City are said to be looking to the future, having moved the likes of Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling onto pastures new in the last few seasons.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and BSC Young Boys at Etihad Stadium on November 7, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr want De Bruyne – and City will sell him for £60m.

The midfielder has been absent from the Citizens' side since the first day of the season, in which he picked up an injury in the win against Burnley. De Bruyne also went off injured against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

There is a belief that at 32, De Bruyne's best days are could be behind him, despite the impressive level he's played at over the last year. The Belgian has struggled with his fitness over the last few months and City may well see him as expendable in the long-run – especially if they get a good fee for him.

An offer from Al-Nassr would see KDB link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in al-Hasa, on August 25, 2023. (Photo by Ali Al-HAJI / AFP) (Photo by ALI AL-HAJI/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the summer, City forked out for Wolves star Matheus Nunes and signed Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic – who have both filled the void in De Bruyne's absence. 

De Bruyne is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt

