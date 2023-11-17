Kevin De Bruyne assists Drake: Manchester City midfielder clarifies speculation over collaboration

Kevin De Bruyne has clarified speculation over a supposed collaboration with rapper Drake (yes, you really did read that right).

While the Manchester City midfielder has missed the entirety of the 2023/24 season - barring the first 20 minutes against Burnley on the Premier League opening day - eagle-eyed fans suggested that he had found other ways of making assists.

This time, though, the assist came off the pitch, after 'K. De Bruyne' was listed as a co-writer on Drake's new song Wick Man, which is part of the Canadian rapper's surprise EP release Scary Hours 3. The Belgian initially went along with the speculation, too, tweeting that "Drake needed an assist".

. @Drake needed an assist. pic.twitter.com/xc8B3sewySNovember 17, 2023 See more

Unfortunately for every football fan who would've loved to see De Bruyne linked to a Drake song, though, he quickly denied he had anything to do with the song writing.

"All jokes aside, it's not me! Huge fan though!" De Bruyne said.

De Bruyne is slowly getting back to full fitness ahead of making assists on the pitch for Erling Haaland once again, with Pep Guardiola stating that the 32-year-old is "feeling good" but is still a few weeks off returning to full training.

De Bruyne hopes to return as soon as possible from his injury (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

“I spoke with him and he said he feels really good,” the Manchester City manager said. “He’s not training with us yet and I don’t know when he will. I would say he's in the last phase before he trains with us again.

“I think (that could be soon), but I don’t know. This kind of injury… it’s better we don’t put pressure on him. If the physio says next step, next step… no pressure.

“Recover, it's not necessary to take the wrong or bad decision and then you’re back (where you were) again. Kevin’s was a bad injury with surgery, so it’s step by step.”

More stories

Harry Kane on verge of shocking Bayern Munich, by completing 'special clause' months earlier than expected.

And Kane has spoken exclusively to FFT following his move from Tottenham and electric start to life at Bayern, with the magazine on sale from November 16th.

Meanwhile, a legendary singer has revealed that he took acid at QPR's Loftus Road, with an incredible reason given for the decision.