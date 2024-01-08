Manchester City report: Joshua Kimmich 'set' for BARGAIN switch to Premier League

Manchester City are ready to bring Joshua Kimmich to the Etihad Stadium on a deal that could end up being half the price that the Treble winners would expect to pay.

Pep Guardiola's side have endured a difficult season following last term's heroic Treble success, finding themselves playing catchup to Liverpool. There have been questions raised of the midfield, too, with several stars either underperforming or not favoured by Guardiola this term.

Ilkay Gundogan left Manchester City in the summer and his absence is still being felt – with Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips failing to fill the void.

Ilkay Gundogan has been missed at City (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the Daily Star now claims that Bayern Munich ace Kimmich is a serious target for the Citizens and may be on the way.

Even better for Guardiola, the German international's price is said to halve this summer, meaning that if the Eastlands outfit wait until the end of the season, they can have their man at better value.

Kimmich would provide superb cover centrally and could be paired with Rodri – while his history as a right-back could enable him to cover for Kyle Walker.

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern could be City-bound (Image credit: Getty Images)

Walker is now 33 and could well be phased out over the next few years for the emerging Rico Lewis.

Kimmich is worth €75 million, according to Transfermarkt.

