Manchester City want to REMOVE key detail from Erling Haaland's contract before European giants swoop: report

Manchester City are looking to remove a key detail during negotiations with Erling Haaland over a new contract.

After signing for around £52m in 2022, Haaland has taken Manchester City to another level, scoring 52 and 38 goals in his first two seasons at the club as well as helping them to a historic treble in 2022/23.

Naturally, Manchester City want to reward the 24-year-old with a new contract - but they'll need to work past a major detail in negotiations.

Manchester City and Erling Haaland disputing contract detail

City want to tie Haaland down for longer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Mirror, Manchester City are confident of tying down Erling Haaland to a new long-term deal at the club, keeping him at the Etihad until the summer of 2029.

Though only adding an extra two years onto his current deal, which is due to expire in 2027, signing a new contract would see the Norwegian earn considerably more than the £375,000-a-week he is currently paid at Manchester City. The report suggests that he would become one of the best-paid players in Europe, currently headed up by Frenkie de Jong and his £600,000-a-week wage.

Haaland celebrates with the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

One sticking point in negotiations, however, is the £150m release clause that exists in his current deal. Manchester City are, understandably, attempting to remove this price tag to wade off interest from Barcelona, while Haaland's representatives are keen on keeping the clause.

Valued at £167m by Transfermarkt, Haaland's current release clause certainly doesn't reflect his true market rate.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that Haaland would commit anymore of his career to Manchester City without a release clause while questions marks still remain over the club's future, due to their alleged 115 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

With the hearing over those charges set to take place in early 2025, there also doesn't seem to be a major rush for Haaland to sign a new deal. Manchester City, though, will have a different perspective on the issue.