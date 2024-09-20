Manchester United accelerate move for wonderkid dubbed 'the next Martin Odegaard': report

By
published

Manchester United could move to the highly-rated teenager in January after his recent form impressed scouts

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on August 16, 2024 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United’s evolving transfer policy under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos team will see the club place a bigger emphasis on uncovering the game’s best young talent.

While the club spent £200 million bringing in five new first-team players this summer in an effort to rebuild following last season’s eighth-place Premier League finish, deals have also been done at youth level. One Crystal Palace youth star has already joined this week.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.