Manchester United agree transfer deal for 'the next Yaya Toure': report

Manchester United have struck a deal to sign highly-rated Malian midfielder Sekou Kone from a club in his home country.

The Athletic write that a deal with Guidars FC has been agreed and that United see 18-year-old Kone as a potential first-team option in defensive midfield – but that he will for now ply his trade in the United youth team.

A fee initially worth £1.2m with potential future add-ons is said to have won Manchester United the race for Kone’s signature amid interest from rivals in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

'Next Yaya Toure' Sekou Kone set for Manchester United move

Kone shone for Mali at the under-17s World Cup last year, where Mali got to the semi-finals and took the lead against France before being overturned in a 2-1 defeat. Mali subsequently beat Argentina 3-0 in the third-place play-off.

talkSPORT add that the teenager’s influential and well-rounded performances have led to a lot of excitement in the African football scene, with Kone compared to a young Yaya Toure.

They add that United have held off interest from Red Bull Salzburg, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers to land Kone, who they have been scouting for quite some time.

Premier League clubs can no longer agree transfer deals with player aged under 18, however, so United were unable to make their move in the January transfer window: Kone only turned 18 in February.

Kone previously trained at JMG Academy in Mali, whose graduates include Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig midfielders Yves Bissouma and Amadou Haidara. The latter has previously been linked with United.

This summer United have announced Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, Lille's Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui as new signings.

