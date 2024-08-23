Manchester United agree transfer deal for 'the next Yaya Toure': report

By
published

Manchester United are set to land one of the most impressive prospects from the Under-17s World Cup

Yaya Toure
Yaya Toure was a star for Barcelona and Manchester City

Manchester United have struck a deal to sign highly-rated Malian midfielder Sekou Kone from a club in his home country.

The Athletic write that a deal with Guidars FC has been agreed and that United see 18-year-old Kone as a potential first-team option in defensive midfield – but that he will for now ply his trade in the United youth team.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.