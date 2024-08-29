Manchester United have edge in three-way race for superstar wonderkid: report

Manchester United could have the edge in a three-way Premier League battle for one of Europe’s most promising young players.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a busy transfer window this summer, bringing in Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui for a combined £140million, while they are closing in on a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte before Friday’s deadline.

The club are also looking to snap up some of the game’s best young talent, having signed former Arsenal starlet Chido Obi-Martin earlier this summer, with 18-year-old Mali midfielder Sekou Kone also believed to be on the brink of a move.

VIDEO: Why Newcastle United Want Marc Guehi SO Badly

Erik ten Hag’s side have now been named as one of three Premier League rivals vying for the signature of Rosenborg’s 17-year-old midfielder Sverre Halseth Nypan.

The teenager broke into Rosenborg’s first team at the age of 15 in 2022 and has already clocked up 51 appearances for the club, netting ten times and serving up 10 assists.

According to TEAMtalk, Nypan, who has been dubbed ‘the next Martin Odergard’ is being tracked by Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, with the trio all looking to sign the youngster.

Rosenborg's Sverre Halseth Nypan in action (Image credit: Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)

The Red Devils could have an ace up their sleeve however, as journalist Christopher Michel notes that the player is a Manchester United fan, which could strengthen their hand in any negotiations for the player.

Any move for Nypan would need to wait until at least the January transfer window however, as post-Brexit rules mean that English teams can no longer sign players before they turn 18. An agreement in principle could be reached before then, with Nypan turning 18 at the end of December.

Nypan is valued at €9million by Transfermarkt and in FourFourTwo’s opinion, a move for the youngster could pay dividends, as it is rare that a 17-year-old has that level of first-team experience, indicating that he something of a special talent.

