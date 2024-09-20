Manchester United have agreed deal for exciting wonderkid

Manchester United have agreed a deal for a wonderkid to join the club, with immediate effect.

Despite overhauling the squad in the summer, the Red Devils are making more moves for young talent. The next Luka Modric has been linked, while one French defender has been tipped to sign.

There's a clear emphasis on youth with this rebuild, with Amad Diallo to be offered a new deal, as one example. The next generation of talent coming through at United is to be boosted, too, by an exciting new move.

Manchester United have signed a Crystal Palace wonderkid, as Dan Ashworth's revolution continues

Samuel Lusale has joined Manchester United (Image credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)

After landing Chido Obi from Arsenal in the summer, Manchester United appear to have pulled off another coup. Crystal Palace youngster Samuel Lusale has confirmed that he's joined the club via social media.

The Slovakia youth star took to his Instagram to post a photo to his story of a screen, presumably at United, of his name on the back of the iconic No.7 shirt. He also added an hourglass emoji – and has since updated his bio to include the official Manchester United Instagram handle.

Samuel Lusale's Instagram story (Image credit: Samuel Lusale, Instagram)

FourFourTwo expects Lusale to be announced in the coming days, with new director Dan Ashworth making a concerted effort to improve the depth in the youth ranks. In his first message to United fans on the club's official site, the former FA director outlined his vision for the club's future when it came to youngsters within the Red Devils' setup.

“Youth development has also been a huge part of my career and I see it as a crucial element of success for any football club – but especially for Manchester United where homegrown players have such a rich history,” Ashworth said.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The success of our Under-18s during the 2023/24 campaign bodes well for the next generation of men’s talent coming through, and the same is true on the women’s side, with both our Under-21s and Under-16s finishing the season with trophies.

“Overall, my first impression is the scale of opportunity available to us at Manchester United as we review and refresh all areas of the club.”

VIDEO How Arne Slot Just Fixed Liverpool's Biggest Problem Against Milan

Who is Samuel Lusale?

Still just 17 years old, landing Lusale is a huge coup for United, with the youngster a part of Slovakia's youth ranks. The right-winger recently registered a goal and assist against Wales on international duty and will be seen as a big loss to Crystal Palace.

Lusale reportedly rejected a scholarship offer from the Eagles, too, and has already said his goodbyes to Palace. On Instagram, the starlet said, “I will always remember the memories I made at Palace, and without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Lusale was born in Guildford in 2007.