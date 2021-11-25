Manchester United agree deal with Ralf Rangnick, according to reports

Manchester United are set to appoint Ralf Rangnick as their manager, according to The Athletic.

The outlet reports that the German will be offered the deal on a short-term basis, as the club are apparently interested in securing Mauricio Pochettino long-term.

Rangnick is currently working at Lokomotiv Moscow as a Head of Development but has an extensive coaching background. The 63-year-old has influenced the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Ralph Hasenhuttl with genenpressing in the past.

Most recently, Rangnick took charge of RB Leipzig.

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and put Michael Carrick in temporary charge of the club. The Red Devils beat Villarreal this week to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily rumoured to be wanted by the club's hierarchy as the next manager - though PSG are reluctant to let him go.

The club's board have expressed interest in a short-term appointment before going for Pochettino again in the summer.

United take on Chelsea this week in the Premier League.