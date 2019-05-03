Manchester United could spend £13 million a year in bid to get rid of flop

The 30-year-old has failed to impress at Old Trafford since joining from Arsenal in January 2018, scoring just one Premier League goal in 19 appearances this season.

United are now keen to move the forward on, but his reported £500,000 per week salary, including bonuses, is putting off potential buyers.

The Daily Mail reports on Friday that the Premier League giants are prepared to pay as much as half of Sanchez’s £26 million wage packet to facilitate a sale.

The former Gunners star has another three years left to run on his deal in Manchester, but the club hierarchy are understood to think that taking £250,000 per week off their spending on wages would give them a boost for their summer spending spree.

A loan move appears the most likely outcome, but the Red Devils are reluctant to send Sanchez to a Premier League rival and an overseas switch is the preferred option.

Agreeing a loan would also open up the possibility of negotiating a departure ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

