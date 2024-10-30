Manchester United appointing Ruben Amorim is no different to Erik ten Hag, warns legend

A Manchester United legend has warned INEOS to be careful in their approach for Ruben Amorim.

Amorim, 39, is being highly tipped to succeed Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford after the Dutchman was sacked by the club on Monday. Ten Hag won just four of his 14 games at the helm this term, with injury issues and midfield problems again looming large.

With a crucial run of four home fixtures to come, the Red Devils are without a win in the UEFA Europa League so far this season and one former midfielder believes appointing Amorim should be done with the utmost care.

Paul Scholes says Manchester United are in another predicament and care must be taken over Ruben Amorim's appointment

Paul Scholes made 718 appearances for United

"I agree on Ruben Amorim – it [the hype] feels a bit like Erik ten Hag [when he joined Manchester United]," said Paul Scholes, who was speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet.

"I know he’s meant to sign in the coming days and hours, but Sporting play Manchester City next week, and Arsenal in the next three or four weeks – it might be a chance to give him a public interview, and see how he handles the media, see how his team plays.

Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)

"In England, we don’t watch a lot of Portuguese football, so we don’t know too much. We see them a bit in European football, and all the things we hear about him are good – exciting football, three at the back and possession-based – something United don’t really do. If he comes in to do that, it could be exciting.

"I think Thomas Tuchel was the right one to coach Manchester United, but obviously he’s gone now with England," added Scholes. "He’s someone that can manage an elite football club and win big games. He’s been there and done it."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scholes may have a point and in FourFourTwo's view, this appointment does have striking similarities to Ten Hag's back in 2022. A young coach, performed well in Europe, dubbed for his impressive tactics and a promotion of youth. Are we missing something here?

There is no denying Manchester United have been poor this season, but who is to say that Amorim suffers the same fate as Ten Hag in a shorter period of time? What will happen then? Everyone knows the pressure at Old Trafford is bigger than most and at 39, is he up to the task?

VIDEO Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

A difficult season resumes for Manchester United on Wednesday evening, as they take on Leicester City at the Theatre of Dreams, bidding to progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in the dugout for that one, before a Premier League clash with Chelsea could be the first time we see Amorim take charge of his team on Sunday if all goes to plan.