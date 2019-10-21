Manchester United hope to tie down teenage starlet amid Barcelona interest

Barcelona have reportedly shown an interest in Angel Gomes, but Manchester United are set to offer the youngster a new deal.

Manchester United's policy of youth recruitment was evident this summer with the likes of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka joining the ranks.

But it is also clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consider the existing academy graduates just as valuable in terms of a long-term plan.

England under-20 star Angel Gomes has emerged as one of the front-runners and is now close to signing a new deal, according to The Sun.

United are keen to tie down the 19-year-old, as he has reportedly been subject to interest from La Liga giants Barcelona.

Gomes is in the final year of his contract and Barça were hoping to snap up the starlet on a free transfer next summer.

However, United are believed to be confident they can convince the player to stay at the club he's been part of since he was six-years-old.

Gomes made his full debut in a 1-0 win over Astana in the Europa League in September.

Another United youngster in line for a new deal is Tahith Chong, having made an impression on Solskjaer.

The pair of promising players will be buoyed by the rumours that the Reds' hierarchy are willing to be patient with the current manager.

Solskjaer is set to give ample opportunities to young players in the Premier League this season.

