Manchester United to battle Bayern Munich for Paulo Dybala

The Argentine has had a difficult season in Turin under coach Massimiliano Allegri and could be on his way out with the boss set to stay on next season.

Calciomercato reports that Dybala is no longer considered unsellable by the Old Lady, but they have set an asking price of at lesat €100 million (around £85 million) for the 25-year-old.

No concrete offers have come in for the Argentina international yet, although Dybala’s representatives are understood to have fielded a lot of calls from interested clubs.

United and Bayern are among those clubs, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad prepared to offer Dybala a starting role in a new-look side for next season.

Bayern are eager to bring in a replacement for the departing James Rodriguez, whose loan move from Real Madrid will not be made permanent, while veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are also set to depart the Bavarian club.

Dybala has scored five goals in 27 Serie A appearances for the Italian champions this season.

