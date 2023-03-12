Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag unhappy at refereeing 'inconsistency'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has criticised the Premier League for 'inconsistent' decisions following his side's 0-0 draw at home to Southampton on Sunday.

Casemiro was shown a straight red card after a VAR check following a dangerous challenge on Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz in the first half at Old Trafford and United also saw a couple of penalty shouts waved away later in the game.

"What I think is the inconsistency, players don't know anymore what is the policy," Ten Hag said. "I think, all across, you see this weekend Leicester versus Chelsea, VAR is not coming on the line [the pitchside monitor].

"Today, it is coming on the line, and today two penalty situations, they don't come on the line. I think especially the first, it is clear and obvious handball. So, what is the policy?"

Ten Hag was also unhappy with Casemiro's dismissal. He said: "There is another one inconsistent, the refereeing is coming at the start of the season with a policy: 'We are [the] Premier League; we are going strong and want intensity.'

"Casemiro is across European leagues in over 500 games and he had never a [straight] red card, and now he has twice. He plays tough, but he plays fair. Also in this he is playing fair. Also against Crystal Palace. It is very debatable."

And he added: "Everyone who knows something about football... when you freeze, it looks bad, but everyone who knows something about football, they know what is bad and what is fair. Casemiro is a really fair player, tough but fair. It shows, over 500 games in big leagues, never sent off."

Casemiro was sent off twice in his time at Real Madrid, although he never received a straight red card during his career with Los Blancos.