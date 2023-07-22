Manchester United braced for double exit as Erik ten Hag's summer clear-out continues
Manchester United have made two big signings this transfer window – could two big sales be next on the agenda?
Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Nottingham Forest over the potential sales of Dean Henderson and Anthony Elanga.
Henderson spent last season on loan at Forest, playing an important part in their Premier League survival, and the goalkeeper has long been expected to return to the East Midlands on a permanent basis.
Elanga, meanwhile, saw his involvement at United limited last term, with 11 of his 16 league appearances coming from the bench.
According to The Times, Forest – who finished 16th in 2022/23, their first top-flight campaign this century – are keen to bring both players to the City Ground this summer.
Henderson, 26 – who is valued by Transfermarkt at £15.5m – made himself a popular figure last term, featuring 18 times between the sticks for Steve Cooper’s side before a thigh injury cut his season short in January.
But with Man United completing the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan on Thursday, Henderson has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford once again – and, with Ten Hag no longer so short in the goalkeeping department, the England international could be allowed to leave soon.
As for Elanga, the Sweden winger – who, like Henderson, developed through United’s youth system – is said to be available for around £10m.
There was interest from Everton in Elanga, but it seems the 21-year-old wasn’t convinced that he would get the regular football he craves with the Toffees.
Man United have yet to sell any senior players this summer, although three have left on free transfers: Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and, most notably, David de Gea.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others.
