Manchester United learn how much they'll have to pay for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United want Rasmus Hojlund – and Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini seems resigned to losing his star striker.

United have been increasingly strongly linked with the 20-year-old Dane as they Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options for the upcoming season.

But, as one of the most prodigious striking talents in Europe, Hojlund won’t come cheap – and his current boss thinks he could go for a nine-figure sum.

Hojlund scored nine goals in 20 Serie A starts last term (Image credit: Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky Sport in Italy, Gasperini said: “If he stays, I don’t know – honestly, I don’t know – the transfer market is unpredictable. I don’t know the value of the player – he can even be worth 100m – but the market value is uncertain.

“I hope the club [Atalanta] will value Hojlund around €80m, €90m or €100m… There are strong players who struggle to find a place and other young players who reach certain figures. Hojlund is among the very best emerging players in Europe.”

Reports earlier this week suggested that Hojlund had already agreed personal terms with Man United – but the 13-time Premier League champions don’t appear to be on the same page as Atalanta in terms of their valuation.

Transfermarkt currently rates Hojlund at €45m (£38.9m) – a fee which, even if Gasperini’s lowest speculative figure proves to be accurate, won’t get United anywhere near the former Sturm Graz and Copenhagen man.

Hojlund as scored six goals in six caps for Denmark (Image credit: Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

Nonetheless, Hojlund looks a strong possibility to be the next new arrival at Old Trafford – after Andre Onana completed his £47.2m move from Inter Milan on Thursday.

The goalkeeper became Man Utd’s second signing of the summer after Mason Mount, who made a £55m switch from Chelsea earlier this month.

Unsurprisingly, United continue to be linked with a host of players – among them Sofyan Amrabat, Federico Chiesa, and a certain Harry Kane.

