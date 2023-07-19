Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues next season?
96 clubs make up the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga
No time limit for this one, 50 players to guess.
There's a world beyond these shores, of course. European football is still king when it comes to the club game, though.
The Premier League of England, Ligue 1 of France, the Bundesliga of Germany, Serie A of Italy and La Liga of Spain all make up Europe's top five leagues. That's according to UEFA coefficient.
Though you could probably rattle through the 20 sides in the Prem easily enough, however, how much do you know about our friends on the continent?
12 minutes at the ready – just tell us every single one of the 96 we're looking for.
