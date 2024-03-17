Manchester United and City kept apart in FA Cup semi-final draw

Erling Haaland on the ball for Manchester City against Manchester United in the Premier League in March 2024.

Manchester United and Manchester City met in a first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final last year – and the two rivals could be set to go head to head in another derby at Wembley this time around following Sunday's FA Cup semi-final draw.

City completed the treble last season, beating United 2-1 in the FA Cup final thanks to a double from Ilkay Gundogan.

Pep Guardiola's side cruised into the last four again by beating Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday and the holders were drawn against Chelsea – 4-2 winners against Leicester City on Sunday – in the semi-finals.

United, meanwhile, are through to the last four after an epic comeback against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils equalised late in the game through Antony to force a 2-2 draw and won it 4-3 in extra time despite going behind again – with late goals from Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo sealing victory for Erik ten Hag's side.

United will face Championship side Coventry City in the semi-finals, with the Sky Blues having produced a fantastic finale of their own – with goals in the 97th and 100th minutes from Ellis Simms and Haji Wright – to beat Wolves 3-2 at Molineux on Saturday.

Coventry are making their first appearance in the semi-finals since famously beating Tottenham to win the trophy in 1987.

Manchester United last won the competition in 2016, while Chelsea claimed the trophy in 2018. And City, of course, are in search of a second successive treble.

Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20 and 21. The final will be played at the same stadium on May 24.

