Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah sets impressive new mark as Reds quadruple dreams die in FA Cup exit vs Manchester United

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal against Manchester United in the FA Cup at Old Trafford in March 2024.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah set an impressive new mark with his goal against Manchester United in the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday – but the Reds' quadruple dreams died in a dramatc extra-time defeat to their fierce rivals.

Scott McTominay gave United the lead after 10 minutes, but Alexis Mac Allister levelled for Liverpool late in the first half with a deflected effort and Salah put the Reds in front from close range in added time at the end of the opening period.

With his goal, Salah became the first player to score in five consecutive away games at Old Trafford and as time ticked away in the second half, it looked set to be the clincher.

But Antony equalised in the 87th minute to send the match into extra time and there was plenty of drama still to come.

Harvey Elliott then put Liverpool back in front at the end of the first period of extra time, much to the delight of the 9,000 travelling fans.

But again United came back as Marcus Rashford made it 3-3 after 112 minutes and in added time, Amad Diallo scored the winner from a breakaway attack.

Liverpool's defeat to their fierce rivals means the Reds now cannot complete a clean sweep of trophies in Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield.

Klopp's side won the Carabao Cup in late February and are through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, while they are level on points with leaders Arsenal in the Premier League with 10 games still to play.

But the FA Cup is gone, with United progressing instead to the last four of the competition. along with Manchester City, Coventry City and Chelsea.

