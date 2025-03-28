Manchester United report: Fresh details given as 11 players tipped for summer exit including Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United are in desperate need of funds at Old Trafford

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have emerged as two of Manchester United&#039;s brightest stars
Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have emerged as two of Manchester United's brightest stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United could sell as many as 11 players in the summer transfer window.

Ruben Amorim - who still has hopes of leading the Red Devils to glory in the Europa League this season - has inherited a squad hamstrung by injuries and low in confidence as he tries to tilt the tide at Old Trafford.

As well as progressing into the quarter-finals of Europe's secondary club competition, Manchester United enjoyed an upturn in form prior to the March international break and will be hoping that continues between now and the end of the season.

Ruben Amorim could lose ELEVEN Manchester United players this summer

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bringing in a proven goalscorer remains the biggest priority for Manchester United in the summer, with captain Bruno Fernandes having to bear the weight of goals in recent weeks.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been criticised for their hot-and-cold form over the season, although Hojlund did vitally find the net for the first time since December in their recent 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Rasmus Hojlund is enduring a difficult spell at Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund is enduring a difficult spell at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Hojlund and Zirkzee look set to stay at the Theatre of Dreams in the summer, with The Athletic's David Ornstein recently providing an update on how Manchester United could look to conduct their summer business.

FourFourTwo understands the Red Devils will consider offers for nearly every first-team and academy player at the club given their need to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings this year.

"[It is] impossible to put numbers on these things, Peter, but the candidates are obvious," said Ornstein when asked how many players could be heading for the exit door.

"Eriksen, Evans, Heaton and Lindelof are all out of contract this summer so you'd expect some or all of them to go. Antony, Malacia, Rashford and Sancho are out on loan so they are clearly players United are prepared to part with, too.

Marcus Rashford is presented as an Aston Villa player in February 2025 after his loan move from Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Another example is Casemiro and then we need to keep an eye on the likes of Mainoo and Garnacho, who we've reported on previously.

"They're players I don't think United actively want out but if suitable offers arrive and the club decides to entertain them from a football and financial perspective, there could be movement there. Inevitably some younger guys will move on as well. So, a busy summer ahead at Old Trafford!"

