Manchester United report: Fresh details given as 11 players tipped for summer exit including Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United are in desperate need of funds at Old Trafford
Manchester United could sell as many as 11 players in the summer transfer window.
Ruben Amorim - who still has hopes of leading the Red Devils to glory in the Europa League this season - has inherited a squad hamstrung by injuries and low in confidence as he tries to tilt the tide at Old Trafford.
As well as progressing into the quarter-finals of Europe's secondary club competition, Manchester United enjoyed an upturn in form prior to the March international break and will be hoping that continues between now and the end of the season.
Ruben Amorim could lose ELEVEN Manchester United players this summer
Bringing in a proven goalscorer remains the biggest priority for Manchester United in the summer, with captain Bruno Fernandes having to bear the weight of goals in recent weeks.
Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been criticised for their hot-and-cold form over the season, although Hojlund did vitally find the net for the first time since December in their recent 3-0 win over Leicester City.
But Hojlund and Zirkzee look set to stay at the Theatre of Dreams in the summer, with The Athletic's David Ornstein recently providing an update on how Manchester United could look to conduct their summer business.
FourFourTwo understands the Red Devils will consider offers for nearly every first-team and academy player at the club given their need to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings this year.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"[It is] impossible to put numbers on these things, Peter, but the candidates are obvious," said Ornstein when asked how many players could be heading for the exit door.
"Eriksen, Evans, Heaton and Lindelof are all out of contract this summer so you'd expect some or all of them to go. Antony, Malacia, Rashford and Sancho are out on loan so they are clearly players United are prepared to part with, too.
"Another example is Casemiro and then we need to keep an eye on the likes of Mainoo and Garnacho, who we've reported on previously.
"They're players I don't think United actively want out but if suitable offers arrive and the club decides to entertain them from a football and financial perspective, there could be movement there. Inevitably some younger guys will move on as well. So, a busy summer ahead at Old Trafford!"
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
'That Alexander-Arnold spoke more with a goal gesture than he did with any other communication to supporters is one of the reasons his move to Real Madrid isn’t being accepted too kindly on Merseyside': How it got to this stage with Liverpool and Trent
'I won the World Cup and I said to myself, I've done it all, I need to keep feeling emotions': Raphael Varane opens up on why he had to leave 'indescribable' Real Madrid for Manchester United