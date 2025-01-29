Manchester United continuing to flex 'academy muscle' as Arsenal defender close to joining

Manchester United are closing in on yet another academy capture.

The Red Devils continue to provide a plethora of young talent for the first team with Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer just three recent examples. Ethan Wheatley and Harry Amass also look to be up-and-comers, with Chido Obi Martin another name who is catching the eye.

But it is Arsenal who has provided a continuous feeding ground for other clubs over the last few years, with another young player set to swap London for Manchester, according to reports.

Ayden Heaven closing in on move to Manchester United as Arsenal lose another star

Teenage defender Ayden Heaven is set to sign for Manchester United this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports relayed by BBC Sport, Manchester United are set to lure Ayden Heaven from the Emirates to Old Trafford, in a similar move that striker Obi-Martin was subject to in the summer.

The 18-year-old centre-back made his debut as a substitute in an EFL Cup win at Preston in 2024 and is seen as a potential future gem, who could thrive under the close guidance of academy staff and Ruben Amorim.

Ruben Amorim is keen to promote youth as he has done in the past at Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heaven is said to see more opportunities at Manchester United given his pathway to the first team at Arsenal is blocked under Arteta. The Spaniard boss has often been criticised for his attitude towards younger players.

The signing is another move away from the Red Devils' past endeavours in recruiting ready-made stars and a more centred approach to the future. Collyer has emerged as the latest proud graduate after his goal-line clearance went a long to ensuring victory at Fulham at the weekend.

Fellow Carrington academy defender Godwill Kukonki has also been involved in multiple matchday squads this season, after his impressive performances for United's Under-18 side. Adam Lawrence's outfit won three trophies last year, including the U18 Premier League National title by beating Chelsea.

“He's 16," said Amorim when quizzed on Kukonki recently. "But he impressed me a lot, so it's also a sign to the youth players that they can be here. If something happened with the first-team squad, they have to step up and I think he's ready, he's very adult to handle the demands of the Premier League."

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United are continuing to right the past wrongs regarding their recruitment and a move for Heaven looks to be good business. He could learn a lot from the likes of Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

Manchester United are back in Europa League action on Thursday night, as they look to solidify a top-eight finish by beating FCSB in Romania.