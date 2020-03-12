Europa League live stream best VPN: how to watch Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers tonight from anywhere in the world

Here are all the televised fixtures for the Europa League tonight:

LASK vs Manchester United, 5.55pm

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Basel, 5.55pm

Istanbul Basaksehir vs FC Copenhagen, 5.55pm

Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 8pm

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen, 8pm

Olympiakos vs Wolves, 8pm

Use a VPN to watch a Europa League live stream from outside your country

We know, we know, this has crept up on you a bit. So what if you’ve organised a quick winter break and you’re out of the country for the first Europa League knock-out round of the season?

We can help. If you’re out of the country for this round of Europa League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address, and you’ll be blocked from watching.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

1. ExpressVPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee)

The recommended VPN of choice. FourFourTwo’s brainy pals TechRadar love ExpressVPN's lightning-quick connections, security you can trust, and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 plus plenty more. It also comes with that money-back guarantee, has 24/7 support, is currently available for a 49% discount and with three months FREE. Grand.

2. Nord VPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a titchy £2.29 per month.

3. IPVanish (inc. seven-day money-back guarantee)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay up your hard-earned every three months if required.

The only broadcaster with rights for the Europa League in the UK this is BT Sport, which will show every single game from the group stage, knockout rounds and final.

BT Sport is available is free for new BT broadband and TV customers, £6 a month for existing customers and from £25 a month for current Sky TV customers. Subscribers can use the BT Sport app or BTSport.com to watch on their mobile or PC streaming service.

Champions League coverage is split between Turner Sports for English-language broadcast – with the majority of games shown for Bleacher Report Live subscribers – and Univision for Spanish broadcasts.

Bleacher Report Live costs $2.99 per game, $9.99 per month, or $79.99 per year, whilst Univision will set you back $5.99 a month.

Sort yourself out with a subscription, grab a VPN deal from further up the page, and watch Champions League football wherever you are.

The streaming platform DAZN has exclusive rights to the Europa League in Canada (and also shows the Premier League, the Championship, Champions League, Serie A, the EFL Cup, MLS and the J-League). They’re offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150.

DAZN supports iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and a gaggle of Smart TVs.

To keep up-to-date with what’s going on in the football world, scroll back up the page and get yourself VPN.

Good news for fans of the round ball game Down Under, as Optus – who also show every single game of the Premier League season – have exclusive rights on the Champions League and Europa. There are various deals available for existing customers to add football to their package, but you can now get Optus Sport for just $14.99 a month for non-subscribers.

It’s available via the Fetch TV box, your Xbox console, or from compatible streaming devices such as phones or tablets supporting iOS and Google Play, plus Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.

Check out our VPN advice to watch the game when you’re away from Australia.

Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports is the catchily-named channel all football lovers in New Zealand will need this season.

As well the Champions League and Europa League, it also shows the Spanish, German, Italian, Scottish and French leagues, as well as the Championship, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Copa Libertadores. Oh, and major international tournaments like the World Cup and this year’s European Championships too.

To get all that, Sky Sport subscriptions start at $31.99 a month – but with a VPN from one of the deals above, you’ll still be able to log in and watch it wherever you are in the world.

Who are the favourites for the Europa League?

Having won the title three times in the last decade, Sevilla are the bookies' favourite to lift the Europa League again this season, with Antonio Conte's impressive Inter Milan side not far behind.

English sides dominated Europe last season though, with Arsenal and Chelsea in the Europa League final - Arsenal are again one of the favourites to win the trophy, whilst Manchester United and Wolves are also tipped as dark horses.

Who are the favourites for Europa League top scorer?

With six goals so far in the tournament, Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is leading the golden boot - however, this is the stage where stronger teams come into the fold, so Sporting's Bruno Fernandes - currently on five goals - may be a good shout to be the Europa top scorer overall.

Inter's Romelu Lukaku, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Man United's Marcus Rashford and Wolves's Raul Jimenez are all heavily favoured frontmen this time around.

