Manchester United could make 'serious bid' for in-demand manager, following disappointing season under Erik ten Hag: report

Manchester United will be hoping to put what has been their worst-ever Premier League campaign behind them at the weekend, when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

But even a win over their local rivals at Wembley would only offer temporary respite from the Red Devils’ eighth-place Premier League finish that came with a negative goal difference.

The issue of Erik ten Hag’s future in the Old Trafford dugout remains under the microscope ahead of what will be a summer of transition at the club, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team get ready for their first transfer window.

Manchester United will want FA Cup success on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest name to emerge as a potential replacement for the under-fire Dutchman is Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, who has just led the Premier League-bound Tractor Boys to successive promotions.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that a move for McKenna would not come cheap, with the 38-year-old’s ‘transfer fee’ now up by 50 per cent to £6million following Ipswich’s promotion-winning campaign.

But he claims that Manchester United could make a ‘serious bid’ to bring back their former U18s coach in the face of competition from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (Image credit: Alamy)

The Seagulls are on the lookout for a new coach after announcing Roberto de Zerbi’s exit at the weekend. Nixon warns that Brighton may have ‘swoop fast’ if they are to bring McKenna to the south coast.

McKenna spent two seasons as the Manchester United U18s coach before being promoted to the first-team set-up prior to the 2018/19 season.

The former Spurs prospect was appointed Ipswich boss in December 2021 and would go on to win promotion from League One in his first full season in senior management, before this year’s second-place finish saw Town secure back-to-back promotions.

