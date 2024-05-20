Manchester United could make 'serious bid' for in-demand manager, following disappointing season under Erik ten Hag: report

By
published

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's future remains under the microscope

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United will be hoping to put what has been their worst-ever Premier League campaign behind them at the weekend, when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final. 

But even a win over their local rivals at Wembley would only offer temporary respite from the Red Devils’ eighth-place Premier League finish that came with a negative goal difference. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.