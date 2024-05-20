Manchester United see Premier League rivals join chase for €70m defender: report

Manchester United are in serious need for reinforcements at the back in the summer transfer window, with their desperation well-documented in recent weeks.

Despite finishing the Premier League season with back-to-back wins, the club’s eighth-placed finish is their worst final league position since the 1989/90 season, with the team ending the campaign with a negative goal difference.

Raphael Varane confirmed he will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, while Jonny Evans’ deal is also up and there are question marks over the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

A new centre-back will therefore be high on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s summer shopping list as the minority owner prepares for his first transfer window as the head of the club’s football operations.

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has emerged a potential target for the Red Devils this summer, with the Brazil international’s strong performances in Serie A alerting the club amid talk of a €70million deal for the 27-year-old.

It would appear that Manchester United now have Premier League competition if they are to try and sign the defender, as Tutto Juve report that Chelsea are also in for him.

The Blues have just said farewell to Thiago Silva who is returning to Brazil to sign for Fluminense at the end of his contract, while injuries and form have impacted Malang Saar and Wesley Fofana’s seasons, meaning the club could look to sign a new centre-back this summer.

Bremer is under contract at Juve until 2028 and while the club do want to sell him, the report adds that offers in excess of €70million could be enough to get a deal done.

