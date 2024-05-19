Manchester United continuing talks for new manager: report

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will stick with Erik ten Hag as manager beyond the end of this season, and the Red Devils are being linked with a huge potential replacement for the Dutchman.

After finishing third last term, Ten Hag's first season in charge, United have regressed in 2023/24, missing out on Champions League qualification by some distance.

And with new minority owners INEOS having taken up sporting control of the 13-time Premier League champions, it could be all change in the Old Trafford dugout this summer.

Will Erik ten Hag still be Man United manager come the start of next season? (Image credit: Alamy)

On that front, United are said to have been in contact with representatives of Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the German – who guided Chelsea to 2020/21 Champions League glory – has his eye on a return to the Premier League.

Tuchel has confirmed his departure from Bayern – which was initially announced in February – despite holding talks with the Bundesliga giants about the possibility of staying on.

Tuchel is bidding farewell to Bayern after just over a year at the helm (Image credit: Alamy)

While their Premier League campaign has been undeniably disappointing, United could yet end the season with silverware: they face Manchester City next Saturday in the second successive Manchester derby FA Cup final.

But even success at Wembley may not be enough to save Ten Hag's job, with the Red Devils having gone backwards overall since the former Ajax manager's appointment in the summer of 2022.

If Ten Hag does have doubts about the safety of his position, though, he's certainly not showing them. Speaking ahead of his side's final league game of the season, a trip to Brighton, he insisted: "My focus is we have 10 days, two very important games, so now the focus is on the two games."

