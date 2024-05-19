Manchester United continuing talks for new manager: report

By
published

Doubts linger over Erik ten Hag's future as Man United boss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
(Image credit: Alamy)

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will stick with Erik ten Hag as manager beyond the end of this season, and the Red Devils are being linked with a huge potential replacement for the Dutchman.

After finishing third last term, Ten Hag's first season in charge, United have regressed in 2023/24, missing out on Champions League qualification by some distance.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...