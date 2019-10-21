Manchester United 'keeping tabs' on PSG forward - report

Manchester United have been lacking firepower this season and are seeking to add goals in the January transfer window.

It's believed the club are reluctant to rely too heavily on Marcus Rashford and they don't want to put unnecessary pressure on the young Mason Greenwood.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself admitted last month it would be final third of the pitch United are looking to add to.

“When we let Alexis and Romelu go, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that it’s forwards that next time we’re going to recruit,” he said.

“We’re looking for some creativity and goals."

Initially, it was reported that Juventus' Mario Mandzukic may be the proven goal-getter who United looked to sign, but in recent weeks the trail's cooled.

Now, according to ESPN (via TEAMtalk), the Reds have turned their attention to PSG's Edinson Cavani.

They claim United are 'keeping tabs' on Cavani's contract situation.

The Uruguayan striker was linked to United last summer and with limited opportunities thus far in this campaign, he may be tempted by a move.

The 32-year-old has only played in four games for Paris so far this season but has contributed two goals.

However, he scored 17 goals in 17 league games last season, helping PSG to another Ligue 1 title.

With his contract running down and his relationship with Thomas Tuchel rumoured to be fraught, United may rate their chances of securing his services.

Inter Milan are also believed to be keeping an eye on Cavani, but with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez in good form - they thought to be less likely to make a move.

