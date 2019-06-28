Manchester United have a new target to replace Harry Maguire

As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his defence, reports from Spain reveal that Manchester United have enquired about Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti.

United have been interested in the Frenchman in the past, but Mundo Deportivo believe they have decided to renew their pursuit after Barcelona expressed interest in United's Victor Lindelof.

Solskjaer was thought to be most keen on Leicester's Harry Maguire but United have baulked at the Foxes' asking price.

The make-up of both United and Barça's defences next season could be dependent on where Matthijs de Ligt ends up.

The highly rated Dutchman is certain to leave Ajax, and while Juventus look the most likely destination, Barcelona are still in the hunt having sent Gerard Pique to convince him of a Camp Nou switch on holiday.

Should De Ligt move to Barça, Umtiti - whose injury record reportedly has some at the Catalan club concerned - may not get the first-team football he wants.

However, if De Ligt goes to Serie A as expected, United may find it much more difficult to get their man.

