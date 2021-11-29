Manchester United report: Erling Haaland deal back ON, now Ralf Rangnick is in charge

Manchester United are set to rekindle their interest in long-term target Erling Haaland, who is available for just £63m in the summer.

That's according to a report Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, who says that United's recent appointment of interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes the move for long-term target Haaland all the more likely.

United were interested in Haaland before he signed for Dortmund, bidding for the striker and reportedly offering him more money for his services. The German outfit won his signature, however, due to their promise to develop him over time.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a big fan of Haaland, having worked with him at Molde. Incoming boss Rangnick is also a big fan of the player too though, as he has connections with the Red Bull network of clubs, having managed RB Leipzig. Haaland signed to Red Bull Salzburg after leaving Molde.

Manchester United currently have plenty of options in attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first choice forward for United under Solskjaer, while Edinson Cavani played a lot last year and has had to play second-fiddle to the return of the Portuguese this season. Ronaldo's contract ends in 2023, while Cavani is not expected to stay beyond the end of this season.

Mason Greenwood has been used both on the right-wing and up front, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have both been used on the left and up front. Bruno Fernandes is almost exclusively a no.10 - but played as a false nine yesterday.

Haaland would be a good fit for Rangnick in terms of pressing and has history of playing with Jadon Sancho. The Norwegian is equally capable in a front two or alone up front, having played mostly with Donyell Malen for Dortmund under Marco Rose.

United might have to sell one of their superstar forwards in order to accommodate a new striker. Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all been linked with Haaland's services.