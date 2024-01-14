Manchester United: Everything Erik ten Hag said about Jadon Sancho's 'issues' after forward's Borussia Dortmund return

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted there were a number of "issues" surrounding Jadon Sancho and admits the forward has an uncertain future at Old Trafford following his loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has been frozen out by Ten Hag this season and returned to Dortmund, where he played successfully before joining United in 2021, in a loan move earlier in the week.

And the 23-year-old made an instant impact as he came off the bench on Saturday to set up Marco Reus for a goal in Dortmund's 3-0 win over Darmstadt.

"He's now at Dortmund. So after he was signed, one year before [I was here], and there were issues," the Dutchman told Sky Sports.

"We have had issues all the way through, and so you can make out his stay at Manchester United so far is not a success.

"So now he is going back to Borussia Dortmund, so I wish him the best of luck. I hope, we all hope he is doing well there, he will be successful. Again, we will see what is going to happen."

Opening up on his decision to freeze out Sancho, Ten Hag suggested the player had lacked the necessary hunger to be successful at United.

"It's not about discipline," he said. "It's about normal behaviour. That is what you can expect from a top professional. If you want to perform you need hungry players.

"You need players with personalities and who are hungry to fight for the badge and fight for this club. And they need to do this in a team."

Manchester United are at home to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

