Manchester United face a fight to keep Kobbie Mainoo THIS MONTH as contract talks stall and INEOS prepare to make uncomfortable decisions: report

Kobbie Mainoo has been a shining light in what has been a testing year for Manchester United.

The teenager scored and won Man of the Match in the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley and was a key member of the England side that finished runner-up at Euro 2024.

It should be unthinkable that the 19-year-old could be on his way out of the club, however financial constraints and below par team performances mean an exit could be looming.

Mainoo after winning the 2024 FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reliable transfer journalist David Ornstein dropped a bombshell on NBC recently suggesting Mainoo, as well as fellow academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho are not considered untouchable by the Manchester United hierarchy.

Their status as academy graduates means under Profit and Sustainability Rules they would be viewed as ‘pure profit’ - they cost nothing, so therefore help balance the books easier.

Garnacho (centre) and Mainoo (left) could be used as a way for Man United to avert strict PSR guidelines (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Reports from the MailOnline are also suggesting that contract talks with Mainoo’s representatives have reached a stalemate and should they be unable to secure a deal that reflects his status as a first-teamer and England international, a transfer could be considered as early as this window.

The Athletic suggested that the Manchester United heirarchy were prepared to make 'unemotional judgements' on players should offers arrive, and any move to oust Mainoo from the club would be just that.

Mainoo has concerns of his own, with his chances of playing Champions League football looking increasingly slim as Man United sit 13th in the Premier League.



The MailOnline say Chelsea are believed to be in pole position should a transfer materialise, however it is hard to believe most of Europe’s top clubs wouldn't be chomping at the bit to snap up the highly rated midfielder.

It seems top earners such as Casemiro and Marcus Rashford may be on their way out of the club, therefore paving the way for a contract to be agreed with Mainoo, however nothing is certain in football.

In FourFourTwo's view it would not be a good look for the already unpopular INEOS to lose one of the most exciting talents in world football, especially to a rival.

Amorim should also be looking to get the fans onside and building his team around Mainoo, putting his foot down on any talk of a transfer on one of their shining lights of the last 12 months.