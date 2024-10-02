Manchester United face fresh financial blow and new FFP threat amid faltering start

By
published

Manchester United have lost three of their six Premier League games so far this term

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have endured a torrid start to the 2024/25 season, with Sunday’s poor defeat at home to Tottenham their third Premier League loss so far.

The Red Devils sit 12th in the table and are in the midst of their joint-worst start of the Premier League era, following a campaign which saw them finish eighth in the table last season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.