The next Manchester United manager has been lined up, ahead of Erik ten Hag sack: report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has won just two of his last seven fixtures, with a new manager ready to step into the breach

Manchester United partial owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe meets manager Erik ten Hag in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to pull the trigger and fire Erik ten Hag, with one man already lined up to succeed him.

The Red Devils looked to replace the Dutchman over the summer but were turned down by Thomas Tuchel, among others. The FA Cup-winning boss continued at the helm, despite reports that it would be expensive to relieve him of duties – but has won just two of his last seven fixtures.

