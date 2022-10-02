Manchester United fans leave at half-time after going 4-0 down to Manchester City

A number of Manchester United fans were spotted leaving the Etihad Stadium at half-time after watching their team go 4-0 down to Manchester City inside 45 minutes of the derby clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

City took the lead after just eight minutes through Phil Foden in the all-Manchester affair.

Erling Haaland then scored twice in quick succession late in the half to continue his fantastic form in front of goal and the Norwegian set up Foden for another just before the break.

And on their live broadcast, Sky Sports' cameras showed an exodus of United fans after the half-time whistle.

"They've seen enough..." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/mA0eO5RzV7October 2, 2022 See more

"Well, they've seen enough," match commentator Martin Tyler said. And former United defender Gary Neville, covering the game as an analyst, added: "Yeah, they've had enough."

It is the second time this season that United have been 4-0 down at half-time in a Premier League match, having suffered the same fate against Brentford back in August.

United pulled one back through Antony early in the second half, but later went 6-1 down to City as both Haaland and Foden completed their hat-tricks.

However, Erik ten Hag's side did manage to pull back two late goals through substitute Anthony Martial in a chaotic finale.