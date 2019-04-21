Manchester United frustrate Barcelona with demands for young star

Rashford's wages and United huge valuation are making it almost impossible for Barça to get close to him, according to the Express.

Barcelona are thought to be extremely keen on Rashford, but the Catalan side aren't willing to break the bank for the England striker.

United could be about to offer Rashford £200,000-per-week wages in a bumper new deal that symbolises their faith in the young academy graduate.

Barça are reluctant to meet the figure and make Rashford their joint-fourth-highest earner.

United are also thought to be asking for a staggering £150 million for the 21-year-old - an astronomical figure for Barcelona, who feel they could do better elsewhere.

Rashford has 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season and Manchester United will now hope he commits his long-term future to the Red Devils.

NOW TRY...

Manchester City's 8 weirdest signings of the Sheikh Mansour era

Quiz! Can you name the 49 players with 4+ goals/assists in the Champions League this season?