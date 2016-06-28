Manchester United improve Mkhitaryan offer

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed Manchester United have made an improved offer for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian netted 23 goals for Dortmund in 2015-16 and was voted the Bundesliga Players' Player of the Season.

Watzke told Kicker on Monday that he wanted the situation to be clarified by the time pre-season training began on Monday, a point he has reiterated.

An agreement over a £26.3million fee to take Mkhitaryan to Old Trafford was thought to have been agreed.

However, the Dortmund CEO admitted United have raised their bid, with a £33m offer now reportedly on the table.

"We have to evaluate this as we start our pre-season training on Monday, and we will do that at the weekend," Watzke told WAZ.

"The situation has changed – Manchester United improved their offer.

"In situations like this you have to see such a decision from different points of view and in the end we will make a decision.

"I have contacted the relevant people and we will decide at the weekend.

"We need the opinions of different people and after that the board of directors will decide."