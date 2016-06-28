Manchester United improve Mkhitaryan offer
Manchester United have stepped up their attempts to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Borussia Dortmund by tabling an improved bid.
The Armenian netted 23 goals for Dortmund in 2015-16 and was voted the Bundesliga Players' Player of the Season.
Watzke told Kicker on Monday that he wanted the situation to be clarified by the time pre-season training began on Monday, a point he has reiterated.
An agreement over a £26.3million fee to take Mkhitaryan to Old Trafford was thought to have been agreed.
However, the Dortmund CEO admitted United have raised their bid, with a £33m offer now reportedly on the table.
"We have to evaluate this as we start our pre-season training on Monday, and we will do that at the weekend," Watzke told WAZ.
"The situation has changed – Manchester United improved their offer.
"In situations like this you have to see such a decision from different points of view and in the end we will make a decision.
"I have contacted the relevant people and we will decide at the weekend.
"We need the opinions of different people and after that the board of directors will decide."
