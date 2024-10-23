Manchester United in discussions with Barcelona legend to become boss: report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains under intense scrutiny despite a markedly improved performance in the 2-1 win over Brentford last weekend.

The victory at Old Trafford saw the Red Devils jump two places up to 12th in the Premier League after eight games, while a negative goal difference and six-point gap to the top four suggest that things are still far from okay.

Ten Hag reportedly survived an exploratory search for a replacement over the summer, with reports suggesting that the Ineos team failed to find an adequate successor before opting to stick with the struggling Dutchman.

Manchester United eying former Barcelona manager

Jim Ratcliffe has publicly stated the lack of certainty surrounding ten Hag's job status in recent weeks (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rumours continue to swirl regarding potential successors should the United hierarchy opt to relieve the Dutchman of his duties, with Graham Potter and Eddie Howe frequently touted over recent weeks.

Thomas Tuchel's decision to take on the England job has taken a major favourite off the table, while a number of exciting options across the continent will undoubtedly peak the interest of the club's sporting directors following last summer's inquisition.

Xavi has been out of a job since departing Barcelona last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail has now reported that former Barcelona midfielder and manager Xavi has quickly risen up the managerial wish list at Old Trafford having discussed the job with United executives through intermediaries over recent months.

Xavi was reportedly assessed over the summer after he confirmed his departure from Camp Nou, having lifted the La Liga title during his three-year spell at the helm of the club, with the Red Devils now willing to go back in for the Spaniard should ten Hag lose his job.

The report states that Omar Berrada led a four-man delegation from the club heading to Barcelona last Thursday, although the content of the following meetings remains unconfirmed.

Xavi is reportedly adamant he will not coach in Spain again due to his relationship with the Catalan giants, adding further fuel to the fire.

The former Champions League winner began his managerial career in Qatar, impressing at the helm of Al-Sadd before heading back to Barcelona in 2021.

He lifted the La Liga title in 2023 in emphatic fashion, conceding just 20 goals in a season which saw him suffer defeat at Old Trafford in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.