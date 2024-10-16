Manchester United looking to hire English manager, following Thomas Tuchel snub: report

Erik ten Hag appears to be on borrowed time at Old Trafford

Manchester United have been knocked back in their hunt for Erik ten Hag's potential successor following the announcement of Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England manager on Wednesday.

The Red Devils were believed to have the German as their number one target should they decide to part ways with ten Hag, who continues to struggle at the helm of the 20-time champions of England.

Many fans and pundits alike expected the Ineos regime to pull the plug on ten Hag's tenure over the international break after picking up just eight points in the opening seven games of the Premier League campaign.

Manchester United adding fresh names to managerial shortlist

Erik ten Hag needs results to change quickly if he is to hang on to his job (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The Old Trafford outfit are widely reported to be assessing option ahead of what feels like an inevitable departure for the Dutchman, with a wide variety of names being thrown into the mix.

Links to the likes of Ruben Amorim and Simone Inzaghi have gone cold over recent weeks as the United hierarchy looks set to explore homegrown options moving forward.

Jim Ratcliffe has his eyes on future successors (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, United have taken a closer look at English pair Graham Potter and Eddie Howe after both missed out on the England role despite being favourites for the job for a number of months.

Former Chelsea manager Potter remains unattached following his dismissal from Stamford Bridge, having reportedly turned down job offers from a number of Premier League and European clubs, most notably Ajax over the summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking on Monday Night Football earlier this season, Potter remained coy on links between himself and Old Trafford, telling the panel: “I take what the media say with a pinch of salt.

“A lot of it is untrue and false. I have a lot of conversations with a lot of people. It’s best I keep them private.”

VIDEO: Why Sven's England Should Have Won The World Cup

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, is highly thought of by United's sporting department following his impressive work at Newcastle over the past few years, as well as his work with youngsters, of which United boast a healthy collection.

The former Bournemouth manager is seen as a less realistic option due to the money required to get him out of his current deal, as well as the expected wage demands.