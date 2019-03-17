Manchester United keen on Lyon starlet Tanguy Ndombele – but they face competition

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele this summer, but they will face fierce competition for the midfielder’s signature.

According to Calciomercato, United are strong admirers of the Frenchman, who is perhaps the standout talent in a gifted young Lyon side.

Ndombele has made 37 appearances for les Gones this term, helping them into the top three in Ligue 1 and the knockout stage of the Champions League.

The box-to-box midfielder caught the eye of English audiences when he starred in Lyon’s shock victory over Manchester City in September, and he could be set to return to that part of the world as United attempt to win the race for the former Amiens man.

The Red Devils aren’t the only club interested in the 22-year-old, however, with City and Tottenham also said to be keeping tabs on Lyon’s No.28.

The Premier League trio are joined in the hunt by Juventus, with the Italian giants still seeking to bolster their midfield options despite having already agreed a deal to sign Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer.

Calciomercato claim that Lyon will hold out for between €75m and €80m for one of their prized assets, while Ndombele is looking to secure a five-year contract.