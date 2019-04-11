Manchester United leading Serie A giants in race to sign Portuguese star

The 24-year-old has been in outstanding form for his club this season, attracting attention from clubs across Europe.

However, A Bola reports that United have held informal talks with the Lisbon outfit about a potential move and are in pole position to land him.

The main competition is likely to come from Italy, where Fernandes played from 2012-17 for Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria before returning to his home country in 2017.

Milan are understood to be showing particular interest in the Portugal international, who has a deal until 2023 with Sporting.

Fernandes has a €100 million release clause in his contract (around £86 million) and has scored 27 goals in 45 games in all competitions this season.

NOW READ...

LIST Don't despair, Manchester United: 27 forgotten British underdog shocks in Europe

PROFILE Why Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly will be Europe's most in-demand centre-back this summer