Manchester United legend 'doesn't believe' Glazers have taken club off the market

Gary Neville is sceptical about reports that Manchester United are no longer up for sale.

Man United's current owners, the Glazers – who announced last November that they were seeking fresh investment – are said to have taken the club off the market after no one matched their £10bn valuation.

INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe and prominent Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamal Al Thani had been among the frontrunners to buy United, but the takeover process seems to have stalled over the summer.

MailOnline reported on Saturday night that the Glazers would be abandoning their efforts to sell up – but Neville has his doubts. On Sunday morning, he tweeted:

"I don’t believe the Glazers not selling/doing anything story. They have to do something. They’ve run out of money and the financial situation is desperate. They need investment in. They’re also having a toxic impact on the club from the inside out. The negligence continues for now, but I don’t think it can go on without some action on raising funds. Also, who would come in as a minority alongside them with the damage it would do to their reputation [?]"

The Glazers took majority control of Man United back in 2005 but have faced protests from fans throughout their tenure at Old Trafford.

Such demonstrations have only intensified in recent years, with supporters angry at mounting debt and a perceived lack of investment in the squad and facilities.

